Kerala assembly: Opposition walks out accusing the government of having no strategy to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts

February 01, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday, accusing the Forest department of lacking a sound strategy to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

Congress legislator Sunny Joseph, who moved an adjournment motion to discuss the threat caused to citizens by marauding wild animals, said the human-wildlife conflict had claimed 640 lives in Kerala since 2018.

Heavy toll on livelihood

Wild animals have injured 6000 persons and destroyed crops in more than 8000 localities. The causalities were mainly settler farmers living in the periphery of forests and tribals in isolated settlements.

Mr. Joseph said the government had withheld compensation for injury and crop loss caused by wild animals since 2021.

“It only compensated deaths”, he said. The government has not paid forest watchers for six months. Forest officials do not attend distress calls from citizens, prompting the Principal Secretary, Forests, to issue a warning recently.

Tiger attack in Wayand

Mr. Joseph said the tiger which killed Sanu Thomas in Wayanad in January had been prowling in the locality since December last.

He said Wayanad Medical College Hospital did not have specialist doctors or equipment to save Mr. Thomas. The forest department could have prevented the tragedy by capturing and returning the predator to the wild before it harmed humans.

Government ‘inert’

The government remained inert to the plight of 30 lakh people living in fear in the periphery of 23 protected forests spread across 115 densely populated panchayats in the State.

Mr. Joseph said wild tuskers trespassed on the main thoroughfares, chasing vehicles and raiding shops. Monkeys, flying squirrels and wild boars ravaged crops and raided homesteads.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the government had no data on the State’s wildlife population.

The Forest department existed solely to pay salaries and did not benefit the people. Forests constituted 29.1 per cent of Kerala’s geographical area. Tiger and wild elephant population in the State has abounded. They now spill out of the reserves in search of prey and fodder to the peril of the local populace.

Forest minister’s response

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran said affected States should pressure the Parliament to amend the Indian Wildlife Act, 1972, in tune with the current ground reality. “The State cannot act on its own”, he said. Mr. Saseendran said wildlife enforcers culled more than 2000 wild boars last year. The government built moats and erected solar fences to protect vulnerable human habitations from raiding wildlife. It has initiated a study to examine the issue and suggest remedies.