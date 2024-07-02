Kerala Assembly: Opposition stages walkout over worrying state of public health

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition staged a walkout in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on July 2 accusing the government of “total failure” in making public health a priority and taking no coordinated action on the ground to ensure that preventive and control measures against infectious diseases were on course to prevent a surge in diseases.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who led the walkout, was scathing in his criticism that the sole focus of the government was on “public relations exercises” to maintain the narrative that Kerala had won several awards and that Kerala was “number one” when it came to health. However, the reality was quite different, he said, reeling off the figures of dengue, leptospirosis and Hepatitis A cases and deaths that had been reported in 2024 so far.

He said the pre-monsoon cleaning activities had totally failed this year. Of the ₹12-crore Plan funds that had been set aside for control of communicable diseases, the Kerala government had managed to spend just 0.08% of it, he pointed out.

Earlier, Speaker A.N. Shamseer denied the leave for an adjournment motion moved by Kondotty MLA T.V. Ibrahim to discuss the alarming situation in the State because of the steady rise in infectious diseases and the multiple clusters of Hepatitis A cases in Malappuram district.

Health Minister blamed

Mr. Ibrahim accused Health Minister Veena George of taking the situation “very lightly” and contending herself that “everything can be set right by issuing directives from the top.”

Ms. George said that climate change, increased environmental temperatures and urbanisation had made Kerala more epidemiologically vulnerable to infectious diseases. She denied the allegations that pre-monsoon cleaning and sanitation drives had not been initiated sufficiently early this year. Going by the data of infectious diseases over the years, there was no marked spike in cases this year, Ms. George said.

Hepatitis A under control: Veena

As for Hepatitis A outbreaks in Malappuram, all control measures had been launched and clear directives issued to people on the precautions that needed to be taken. The situation was well within control and there were no in-patients in hospitals with Hepatitis A in Malappuram at present, she claimed.

She said Kerala had succeeded in bringing down the dengue mortality rate from 0.34% in 2015 to 0.25% in 2024 and that there was no alarming situation in the State.

Mr. Satheesan dismissed Ms. George’s arguments and pointed out that climate change issues were not unique to Kerala. What was clearly evident was that there was no system and machinery in the State to carry out disease prevention and control measures in a coordinated and sustainable manner in the field, he said.

“There are so many tanker lorries supplying drinking water on a daily basis in all districts, but was anyone monitoring where all this water was being sourced from and whether it was safe?” Mr. Satheesan asked.

Public health had ceased to be a priority in the State, where the out-of-pocket expenditure on health was shooting through the roof. People affected by Hepatitis A were now spending lakhs of rupees in private hospitals to recover from the complications, he said.

“It might sound nice to always claim that Kerala was giving free treatment to lakhs but what is the outcome? The government owes ₹1,225 crore to public and private hospitals under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati. How do you expect hospitals to run if the government does not give hospitals the money that it owes them?” Mr. Satheesan asked.

He said the Speaker should have allowed a discussion on the state of public health in the State, which would have brought out the seriousness of the situation and the precautions that needed to be adopted before the public.