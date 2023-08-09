Political intrigue on MLA’s complaint regarding “a plot to eliminate him” permeates debate in Kerala assembly

August 09, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

An uncanny storyline seemingly teeming with political intrigue played out theatrically in the Kerala Legislative Assembly during Zero Hour on Tuesday.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition sought to put the government in an awkward position by moving an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on ruling front ally and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Thomas K. Thomas, MLA’s sensational police complaint that a plot was afoot in his party to eliminate him.

The UDF also seemed intent on portraying the ruling alliance as a hive of conspiring allies and fratricidal politicians.

Kuttanad MLA’s allegation

It also sought to drive a wedge in the NCP, a minor Left Democratic Front (LDF) ally with two MLAs, by rallying behind Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Thomas, representing the Kuttanad constituency in the Alappuzha district, had petitioned the police that a senior NCP leader based in Alappuzha had conspired with his driver to kill the legislator by staging a road accident involving a truck.

A day after, on August 8, the NCP national president Sharad Pawar removed Mr. Thomas from the party’s working committee citing “indiscipline”.

Congress legislator M. Vincent, who tabled the motion, said it was odd that Mr. Thomas’s party colleague, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran dismissed Mr. Thomas’s complaint as “immature.”

Mr. Vincent said the case had a crime novel’s twists and turns. Moreover, it came when Mr. Saseendran’s 2.5-year term as Minister drew close. He said NCP leader “Praful Patel” had raised the matter with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaker A. N. Shamseer invited Mr. Thomas to make a statement in the House. Mr. Thomas admitted, “there were issues in the NCP.”

He flagged a concerted two-year-old effort to “harm and defame” him. Mr. Thomas portrayed himself as the target of murder plots, slanderous campaigns and a victim of false cases filed by the underlings of his adversaries.

“The police saw through the falsehoods. I have no complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or law enforcement”.

CM’s reaction

Mr. Vijayan lauded Mr. Thomas for making an honest statement. He said Mr. Patel met him. “We discussed NCP matters, but not the point Mr. Vincent flagged”, he added.

Mr. Vijayan said the police were pursuing those who plotted to harm Mr. Thomas. The police have upped his security. “Wrongdoers, irrespective of their social station”, will face justice”, he said.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan interpreted Mr. Saseendran’s “judgemental” take on Mr. Thomas’s complaint and the Minister’s averment that there were “no cruel persons in the NCP” as an oblique signal to the police not to investigate the palace intrigue.

Speaker A. N. Shamseer rejected the adjournment motion, prompting the UDF to walk out of the House in protest.