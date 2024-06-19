Kerala Assembly: No recommendations from Tourism department to Excise on liquor policy, says Minister Riyas

The Tourism department has not submitted any recommendation regarding the liquor policy revisions to the Excise department, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas told the Kerala Assembly on June 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to Congress legislator Roji M. John’s questions, Mr. Riyas said the meeting chaired by the Tourism department director with various industry stakeholders on May 21 was held to discuss the issues raised by them regarding meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, wedding destinations, houseboat sector and cruise tourism.

Several industry stakeholders, including Kerala Travel Mart Society, Federation of Kerala Hotel Association, Association of Approved and Classified Hotels of Kerala, had earlier submitted memorandums to the government raising these issues, he said.

“Such meetings with stakeholders are held at regular intervals during the tenure of all governments. Meetings such as this are not held as per the directions or with the knowledge of the Minister. The Tourism director had also clarified this. The department has till date not given any recommendation on the liquor policy to the Excise department. Attempts are being made to create a particular narrative around this,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.