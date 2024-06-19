ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Assembly: No recommendations from Tourism department to Excise on liquor policy, says Minister Riyas

Updated - June 19, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 12:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mohammed Riyas says meeting chaired by Tourism department director with industry stakeholders on May 21 was held to discuss issues raised by them regarding meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, wedding destinations, houseboat sector and cruise tourism

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Tourism department has not submitted any recommendation regarding the liquor policy revisions to the Excise department, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas told the Kerala Assembly on June 19.

Responding to Congress legislator Roji M. John’s questions, Mr. Riyas said the meeting chaired by the Tourism department director with various industry stakeholders on May 21 was held to discuss the issues raised by them regarding meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, wedding destinations, houseboat sector and cruise tourism.

Several industry stakeholders, including Kerala Travel Mart Society, Federation of Kerala Hotel Association, Association of Approved and Classified Hotels of Kerala, had earlier submitted memorandums to the government raising these issues, he said.

“Such meetings with stakeholders are held at regular intervals during the tenure of all governments. Meetings such as this are not held as per the directions or with the knowledge of the Minister. The Tourism director had also clarified this. The department has till date not given any recommendation on the liquor policy to the Excise department. Attempts are being made to create a particular narrative around this,” he said.

