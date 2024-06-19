GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Assembly: No recommendations from Tourism department to Excise on liquor policy, says Minister Riyas

Mohammed Riyas says meeting chaired by Tourism department director with industry stakeholders on May 21 was held to discuss issues raised by them regarding meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, wedding destinations, houseboat sector and cruise tourism

Published - June 19, 2024 12:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Tourism department has not submitted any recommendation regarding the liquor policy revisions to the Excise department, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas told the Kerala Assembly on June 19.

Responding to Congress legislator Roji M. John’s questions, Mr. Riyas said the meeting chaired by the Tourism department director with various industry stakeholders on May 21 was held to discuss the issues raised by them regarding meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, wedding destinations, houseboat sector and cruise tourism.

Several industry stakeholders, including Kerala Travel Mart Society, Federation of Kerala Hotel Association, Association of Approved and Classified Hotels of Kerala, had earlier submitted memorandums to the government raising these issues, he said.

“Such meetings with stakeholders are held at regular intervals during the tenure of all governments. Meetings such as this are not held as per the directions or with the knowledge of the Minister. The Tourism director had also clarified this. The department has till date not given any recommendation on the liquor policy to the Excise department. Attempts are being made to create a particular narrative around this,” he said.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.