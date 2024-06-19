Kerala Assembly mourns victims of Kuwait fire

The Kerala Assembly on June 19 condoled the deaths of the expatriate workers who lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a building at Mangaf in Kuwait on June 12. After Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan offered their condolences to the victims, the Assembly observed a minute’s silence in memory of the departed.

Both Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Satheesan slammed the Union government for denial of political clearance to send Minister for Health Veena George to Kuwait to assist the families of those who had lost their lives and sustained injuries in the blaze.

Offering his condolences, Mr. Vijayan said that modern Kerala’s history is deeply intertwined with that of the expatriate community, which has played a key role in the State’s progress.

“All of them went away from home with dreams of a better life, but some of their lives were cut short before they could fulfil those. Expatriates are now facing several uncertainties due to the global economic crises, the shadow of wars and the changing migration laws. Overcoming all these adversities, they have been working hard to ensure a better future for their families and our State. Those who lost their lives in the fire were part of that community. Their deaths are an irreparable loss to the State,” said Mr. Vijayan.

He said that a special Cabinet meeting convened soon after the accident had decided to depute the Health Minister to coordinate various measures at Kuwait. However, the MEA did not accord political clearance. “Everyone, including the Leader of the Opposition, had marked Kerala’s protest against this decision. Yet, the Union government and the State government coordinated effectively to bring the bodies of the victims home in a timely manner,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Recounting the moments when the bodies of the dead workers were received at the Cochin international airport, Mr. Satheesan said the cries that arose from each family were deeply painful.

“Those who went away from home to earn for their families have lost their lives. Many families have lost their sole breadwinners. We all should come together to support them,” he said.

Expressing his strong disapproval over the denial of clearance for the Health Minister’s visit, Mr. Satheesan said that when such tragic events happen, the Union government, the State government and expatriate organisations should coordinate with each other to provide all help to the victims. The Union government took a wrong stand in this context, he said.