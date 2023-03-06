Kerala Assembly: Mechanism to avoid delay in completing mutation of property soon, says Minister V. N. Vasavan

March 06, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Registration department will soon come up with a mechanism for completing the mutation of property (Pokkuvaravu) on the same day the sale deed is registered, Minister for Cooperation V. N. Vasavan informed the State Assembly on Monday.

This will be made possible with the collaboration of the Revenue department, said Mr. Vasavan during a discussion on the demands for grants in the Budget in the House.

To enable the service, 315 sub-registrar offices are being equipped with scanners, he said, adding that the step will prove a major relief for buyers. Complaints regarding inordinate delay in issuing mutation certificates had prompted the Registration department to explore this possibility, said Mr. Vasavan.

Modernisation of offices under the department has entered the final stages, he said. Works on the digitisation of prior documents are progressing in six districts.

Law amendment

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan said the government intends to bring in a comprehensive law amendment to streamline the functioning of the Malabar Devaswom Board. The amendment Bill will be introduced either in the current session of the Assembly or the next, he said.

Internal auditing in all devaswom boards will be strengthened with the help of the Finance department, said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Ente Bhoomi portal

Detailed land records of 15 villages will be made available on Ente Bhoomi, a land-related integral portal, during the 100-day action plan of the State government as part of the digital resurvey of land, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

So far, 15,111 hectares of land have been surveyed after the digital resurvey was launched, he said.