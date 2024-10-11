Kerala Assembly: Left govt ‘defensive’ on Hema Committee report, says Opposition

The Congress-led UDF Opposition on Friday (October 11, 2024) claimed the Left government in Kerala was on the "defensive" about the incidents of sexual harassment and abuse mentioned in the Justice K. Hema Committee report and that is why it was not being discussed in the State Assembly.

The Opposition allegation came after Speaker A.N. Shamseer denied permission to a notice moved by UDF MLAs to adjourn the House and discuss the issue of alleged lack of further probe in connection with findings in the report.

Mr. Shamseer said that permission was being denied as the issue was under the active consideration of the Kerala High Court.

Raising strong protest against the Speaker's decision, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan claimed the notice was moved as Mr. Shamseer himself had said the issue should not be raised as a question in the House and to move a submission or something else.

UDF walks out

"It is an insult to the House if we do not discuss this issue which concerns women. We are strongly protesting against this and walking out. The government is on the defensive on this issue and that is why it is not being discussed in the House," he alleged, and the UDF staged a walkout.

The Justice K. Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actor assault case and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.