Kerala Assembly | KWA consumers to be informed 24 hours prior to disconnection: Water Resources Minister

January 31, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - THIRUVANATHAPURAM

Consumers will henceforth be informed 24 hours prior to disconnection of drinking water supply for non-payment of dues, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has told the Kerala Assembly.

Replying to queries during Question Hour on January 31 (Wednesday), Mr. Augustine said Kerala Water Authority (KWA) consumers will be informed through phone or directly so as to avoid inconveniences due to sudden disruption of water supply and to provide them enough time to clear the dues.

The Minister again defended the water charge hikes that came into effect in 2023, saying that the Kerala government had to take the decision as the previous hike was carried out nine years ago. However, below-poverty-line (BPL) families using less than 15 kilo litres of water a month are being provided drinking water free of cost, effectively shielding them from the effects of the hike.

A total of 2.2 lakh BPL families were provided drinking water free of cost in 2020. This number increased to 6.13 lakh in 2023. The KWA has additional liabilities of ₹47.86 crore due to this increase, he said.

The Minister refuted the Opposition’s allegations that some consumers had surrendered their water connections as they were unable to bear the increased expenses due to the tariff hike.