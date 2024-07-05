ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Assembly: KSRTC to get 40 premium super-fast buses, says Transport Minister

Published - July 05, 2024 02:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

300 mini buses to be part of KSRTC’s fleet in rural areas

The Hindu Bureau

Ten of these buses will be on the roads before Onam. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to get 40 premium super-fast buses as part of the corporation’s plans to ensure comfortable travel within the State, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar told the Kerala Assembly on July 5. Ten of these buses will be on the roads before Onam.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that with the high daytime temperatures in Kerala in recent years, it is important to have more such AC buses for long distance travel, especially for tourists visiting the State. The premium super-fasts will have pushback seats, WiFi and other facilities.

In addition, 300 mini buses will be part of the KSRTC’s fleet in the rural areas. The Minister said that many of the buses currently running in the rural routes are old and have less mileage. A trial run of the new mini buses have been completed.

