Kerala Assembly: KSRTC to get 40 premium super-fast buses, says Transport Minister

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to get 40 premium super-fast buses as part of the corporation’s plans to ensure comfortable travel within the State, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar told the Kerala Assembly on July 5. Ten of these buses will be on the roads before Onam.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that with the high daytime temperatures in Kerala in recent years, it is important to have more such AC buses for long distance travel, especially for tourists visiting the State. The premium super-fasts will have pushback seats, WiFi and other facilities.

In addition, 300 mini buses will be part of the KSRTC’s fleet in the rural areas. The Minister said that many of the buses currently running in the rural routes are old and have less mileage. A trial run of the new mini buses have been completed.

