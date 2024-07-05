GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Assembly: KSRTC to get 40 premium super-fast buses, says Transport Minister

300 mini buses to be part of KSRTC’s fleet in rural areas

Published - July 05, 2024 02:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ten of these buses will be on the roads before Onam. (image for representation)

Ten of these buses will be on the roads before Onam. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to get 40 premium super-fast buses as part of the corporation’s plans to ensure comfortable travel within the State, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar told the Kerala Assembly on July 5. Ten of these buses will be on the roads before Onam.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that with the high daytime temperatures in Kerala in recent years, it is important to have more such AC buses for long distance travel, especially for tourists visiting the State. The premium super-fasts will have pushback seats, WiFi and other facilities.

In addition, 300 mini buses will be part of the KSRTC’s fleet in the rural areas. The Minister said that many of the buses currently running in the rural routes are old and have less mileage. A trial run of the new mini buses have been completed.

Related Topics

Kerala / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.