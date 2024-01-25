Kerala Assembly | ‘IT@Elderly’ mooted for digital literacy of senior citizens

January 25, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An ‘IT@Elderly’ initiative will be launched for digital literacy of senior citizens, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan announced in his policy address in the Assembly on January 25.

Mr. Khan also said the State Government intended to bring about a comprehensive revision of the ‘State Policy for Older Persons, 2013’ and ‘Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009’.

A commission for the elderly has already been announced to provide guidance and policy advice to the government in the area of care and support for the elderly, and suggest policy measures to ensure their well-being and welfare.

Vocational training for intellectually-challenged

The government proposes to implement a programme across the State to extend vocational training and skill development at the block level for empowerment of intellectually-challenged persons along with self-help groups of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) on the model of the Kudumbashree mission.

A comprehensive Assistive Technology Policy and action plan will be prepared to strengthen research and development in assistive technology for the differently-abled.

AI exposure for women

Taking note of the gender inequality reflected in the Labour Force Participation Rate and Worker Participation Ratio, the government proposes to focus on skilling and reskilling of young women and provide hands-on exposure to them in Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

It also proposes ‘Sookshmam’ studies to scrutinise important laws through the gender lens and do a gender audit of work places and public spaces and major government schemes and programmes to introduce corrective measures wherever gender bias exists.

De-addiction centre in Malappuram

Recognising the increasing incidence of drug abuse among children, the government proposes to establish a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for children at Thavanur in Malappuram. It will be the first such government-run rehabilitation centre for children.

The address also mentioned the Unarvu project being implemented by the government across schools to wean students away from alcohol, narcotics and substance abuse, and channelise their energy into creative pursuit of arts and sport.