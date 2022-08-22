Kerala Assembly holds special sitting to commemorate 75th anniversary of Independence

ADVERTISEMENT

At a special sitting on Monday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution underscoring the need to safeguard the secular and democratic credentials of the country and resist attempts by forces that were not part of the freedom struggle to polarise the people.

Every member of the State Assembly vows to be part of this resistance, the resolution, read out by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the end of a three-hour session and passed by the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF members, said.

''The Kerala Assembly asserts that it was the sublime concept of unity in diversity that endowed the anti-imperialist struggles in India with the strength to end foreign rule. The Assembly also declares that, today, moves are afoot all over the country against such ideals, and that forces which did not join the fight to liberate the nation are behind the attempts to divide the people and destroy their unity. This House feels it is imperative that such actions are resisted and defeated for the continuation of India as a democratic and secular republic,'' the resolution said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special event also marked the start of the 6th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly which will seek to replace a number of lapsed Ordinances with fresh legislations.

In his address to the House, Mr. Vijayan said the 75th anniversary of Independence is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the pluralistic ideals espoused by the freedom struggle. The present Indian scenario calls for upholding the concepts of secularism, federalism, equality and liberty that underpinned the Independence movement. The people should remain alert against the emergence of a scenario which the poet Kumaran Asan described as something that is even more terrible than death itself, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said attempts were being made in the ''post-truth era'' to distort and disregard history. Moves are afoot to cast out the leading figures of the freedom movement such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Debate focussed not on the priorities of the nation, but on emotional issues. The threat of the return of fascism looms even as dangerous hypernationalism is being passed of as the nationalism that had fuelled the independence struggle, said Mr. Satheesan.

Constitutional values and assurances are increasingly under threat today, said Speaker M. B. Rajesh. The ideals of freedom, democracy, justice and equality are facing stiff challenges, he said, adding that the 75th anniversary was also an occasion for introspection about the future.

Parliamentary party leaders also spoke on the occasion.