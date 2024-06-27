Kerala Assembly: Govt to engage backward classes commission to study issues faced by all communities, says Minister

The Kerala government will engage the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes to study the issues faced by all communities, including the problems of the converted Christian community, Minister for Welfare for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes O.R. Kelu told the Kerala Assembly on June 27.

He was replying to a Calling Attention motion raised by Pramod Narayan, MLA, who drew the attention of the House to the need for setting up a special commission to study the problems of Dalit Christians, who, he said, was still denied social justice or equity.

Mr. Kelu said that though the State government had recommended to the Centre that converted Christians or Dalit Christians be included in the list of Scheduled Castes (SC) as their social and economic background were akin to that of the SC/ST communities, the SC status has not been accorded to them. Hence the State has included this community in the other eligible communities (OEC) category for receiving reservation and other benefits for education as well as scholarships at school and college levels.

All benefits received by Scheduled Castes, including financial assistance for training themselves for various competitive entrance examinations to professional courses as well as grants for studying abroad, start-up grants, and so on, are being received by Dalit Christians also, under the OEC category.

All loan schemes implemented by the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation are being extended to Dalit Christians too.

Mr. Kelu said that a meeting had been convened by the Chief Minister to discuss the issues faced by Dalit Christians in February 2024. It has also been decided that the incentives given to students from this community be given in 2024-25 period from the profit share of the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts and Recommended Communities.

