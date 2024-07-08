Kerala Assembly | Govt. taking steps to revive Bamboo Corporation, says P. Rajeeve

The State government has been taking various steps including infusion of funds to revive Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Limited, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said. He was replying to a Calling Attention motion raised by Congress MLA Roji M. John, who drew the attention of the House to the difficulties faced by the bamboo reed workers, many of whom belong to Adivasi community, due to non-payment of salaries and allowances.

Mr. John said that the Minister’s reply to a question raised in the House a few days ago points to the deep crisis that the Corporation has landed in, due to mounting losses. Over 4,000 families dependent on the Corporation have been pushed into difficult times due to the crisis in the Corporation, he said.

Mr. Rajeeve admitted that the Corporation is also affected by the crisis that has engulfed the traditional sector, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. The Corporation spends ₹270 to bring a bundle of bamboo reed from the forests and hand it to the workers at a cost of ₹54 per bundle. The government has been subsidising the loss of ₹216 that the Corporation sustained in each bundle.

The government also provided a bridge loan to the bamboo corporation to pay the outstanding GST payments. Due to the corporation’s inability to pay the GST, it was earlier blacklisted, affecting the sales of its products. Due to the availability of cheaper plyboards using alternate products in the market, there are less takers for the costlier bamboo plyboards.

The dearness allowance was earlier provided from the budgetary allocation for bamboo corporation. The amount will now be provided as a separate allocation through the district industries centres. For this purpose, the government has set aside ₹60 lakh. A committee of trade unions and officials has been formed to decide on steps to improve the company’s performance, he said.

