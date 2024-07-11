Kerala Assembly: Govt sanctions 138 temporary Plus One batches for Malappuram, Kasaragod to address seat shortage

The Kerala government has sanctioned 138 temporary additional Plus One higher secondary batches in Malappuram and Kasaragod to address the shortage of seats in these districts after the first supplementary allotment.

In a statement presented under Rule 300 in the Kerala Assembly on July 11, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said 120 higher secondary temporary batches would be sanctioned in 74 government schools in Malappuram district and 18 temporary batches in 18 government schools in Kasaragod district.

In Malappuram, 59 of the 120 batches sanctioned would be in Humanities stream and 61 in Commerce, as per a recommendation of the Director of General Education. The 59 humanities batches would accommodate 3,540 students and the 61 Commerce batches 3,660 students, each batch having 60 students.

In Kasaragod, one of the 18 batches allowed is a Science batch, four are Humanities batches, and 13 Commerce batches.

The government would incur an additional expenditure of ₹14.9 crore in a year to sanction these 138 batches in these two districts.

The government aims to fully address issues in connection with Plus One admissions by sanctioning these 138 temporary additional batches, the Minister said.

The Minister said shortage of seats was found in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts after the main phase allotment comprising three stages concluded.

After talks with student organisations on the seat shortage in Malappuram on June 25, the Higher Secondary Joint Director (Academic) and the Malappuram regional deputy director were tasked with looking into the issue and submit a report on sanctioning additional temporary batches in government schools in the district. The situation in Kasaragod was studied by the Kannur regional deputy director.

After analysing the number of applications received for the first supplementary allotment and the seats available, the Director of General Education recommended that temporary additional batches be sanctioned in various taluks in Malappuram and Kasaragod.

