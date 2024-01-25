GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Assembly | Governor’s policy address highlights government’s multi-pronged strategy for knowledge economy

Kerala government initiates steps to formulate K-TEEN project to expedite efforts towards its goal of attaining a knowledge economy through engineering and technical education

January 25, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Anticipating the role of science parks in attracting high-end research and industries, the government is investing ₹600 crore in establishing three such facilities in Kerala. (image for representational purpose)

Anticipating the role of science parks in attracting high-end research and industries, the government is investing ₹600 crore in establishing three such facilities in Kerala. (image for representational purpose) | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Kerala government has initiated steps to formulate a K-TEEN project to expedite efforts towards its goal of attaining a knowledge economy through engineering and technical education.

The policy address presented by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Assembly on Thursday also highlights the government’s intention to elevate the Nodal Centre for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, as a Centre of Excellence for AI.

Further augmenting efforts to enhance the skill pool in emerging technological areas, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala will establish Centres of Excellence in 5G and communication, drone technology, and additive manufacturing.

The government has also decided to introduce legislation in order to grant permission to set up private universities in the State.

The address also makes note of other reforms, including the development of a Higher Education Curriculum Framework, introduction of four-year undergraduate courses and steps to facilitate inter-University transfer and credit transfer for students.

The Industry On Campus (IoC) programme, which has been fostering collaboration between industry and academic institutions, and paving the way for various commercial opportunities, also finds mention in the policy address.

The government has also been supporting over 50 high-quality research projects in science, engineering, and technology, along with the upgrading of science laboratories in government schools.

Anticipating the role of science parks in attracting high-end research and industries, the government is investing ₹600 crore in establishing three such facilities in the State. The Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK), Asia’s premier science exhibition, is under way, the Governor added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.