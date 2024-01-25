Kerala Assembly | Governor’s policy address draws attention to efforts to ensure universal coverage of PDS

January 25, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s policy address in the Assembly on Thursday emphasised the efforts being made to ensure universal coverage of the public distribution system (PDS) in the State.

The Food and Civil Supplies department, the address states, has achieved significant milestones, including the initiation of the K-Store project to revamp fair price shops, thereby providing diversified services in rural areas. While 245 K-Stores have been established, steps are under way to build a robust chain of 2.000 such facilities by the next year (2025).

Operation Yellow

The department’s ‘Operation Yellow’ has successfully prevented the misuse of NFSA cards (ration cards provided to priority sections covered under the National Food Security Act) by identifying 1,84,344 persons who held such cards illegally.

‘Operation Yellow’ and a voluntary surrender scheme have enabled the government to issue 3,66,397 priority cards to the deserving sections. The government intends to distribute another 1 lakh priority cards to the eligible by next year.

The government has been distributing ration supplies to Scheduled Tribe families in 132 locations across Kerala. Besides, 5,132 families who have been found to be extremely poor are being provided ration.

The government’s efforts are being ably supported by several autorickshaw drivers who have volunteered to deliver ration goods to the eligible beneficiaries at their doorsteps under the Oppam project introduced by the Food and Civil Supplies department.

Drinking water is being provided at a cost of ₹10 per litre through fair price shops under the Sujalam initiative. While this has been introduced in five districts, it will soon be expanded to all districts.

Food security

As part of ensuring food security to all sections, the government has issued Ration Rights Cards to migrant workers so that each person residing in Kerala is covered under the universal public distribution scheme.

The policy address has stated that the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. (Supplyco) has achieved a sales turnover of ₹3,473.49 crore against a target of ₹5,000 crores for the fiscal year. The agency’s future plans include introducing an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, online delivery, expanding the petroleum business and establishing electric charging stations.

The Governor’s address also highlights the fact that the State has been paying the highest paddy procurement price among Indian States. The procurement price for the current season is ₹28.20 per kg.