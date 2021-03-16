Kerala Assembly Elections | Eight more file nomination papers

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan paying respects to party veteran and sitting MLA O. Rajagopal on Monday before filing his nomination for the Nemom constituency.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 March 2021 08:11 IST

March 19 is the last date for nomination

Eight candidates filed nominations in the district on Monday for contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The candidates who filed their papers included A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar of the Janata Dal (Secular) who is contesting from the Kovalam segment and V. Joy of the CPI(M) who is contesting from Varkala.

V.K. Prasanth of the CPI(M) and Antony Raju of the Janadipatya Kerala Congress, the LDF candidates who are contesting in Vattiyurkavu and Thiruvananthapuram respectively, also filed their papers on Monday.

Other candidates who filed their papers on Monday are independents Ebinu S. (Nedumangad constituency), A. N. Susheel and Abhilash Vadakkan Davis (Thiruvananthapuram), and Christopher Shaju (Parassala). Monday was the second day of filing the nominations for the April 6 polls. Two SUCI candidates filed their papers on Friday.

March 19 is the last date for filing the nominations.

‘Follow guidelines’

District Collector Navjot Khosa urged political parties to adhere to the guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission.

Only two persons should accompany the candidate for the filing of the nomination papers.

Not more than five persons, including the candidate, are permitted for door-to-door campaigns. Only five vehicles are permitted for road shows.

Loudspeakers are permitted only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Control room

A special control room for election-related clarifications is operational at the Collectorate.

It can be contacted on 1950, 0471-2732255.