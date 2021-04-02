Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: In conversation with Mullapally Ramachandran

02 April 2021 09:37 IST

A video interview with KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran on the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021.

Mullapally Ramachandran is the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. He was an MP from Vadakara constituency for 10 years from 2009-19. He was Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. Mr. Ramachandran won from Kannur Lok Sabha seat earlier.

In this interview, he talks about the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections.

