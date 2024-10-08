Kerala Assembly: Extent of ecologically sensitive areas in State likely to be further reduced, says Minister

The extent of ecologically sensitive areas (ESA) in Kerala is likely to be further reduced from the currently demarcated area of 8,711. 98 sq km when the final reconciliation of land documents and recommendations of local self-government bodies come in, the government stated in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Sunny Joseph, who pointed out that there were a lot of ambiguities regarding the ESA, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan said the government will continue its interventions to resolve the anomalies with regard to the demarcation of ESAs in the State.

Mr. Vasavan read out the reply for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was indisposed.

As the final ESA recommendation of the government is being formalised scientifically with the help of technology, the coordination of various departments and taking into account popular considerations, the government has high hopes that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests will accept and recognise this, Mr. Vasavan said.

Initially, the Kasturi Rangan committee had determined almost 37% of the Western Ghats, approximately 59,940 sq km, which includes 123 villages of the extent of 13,108 sq km, as ESA. This was what had created a lot of anxiety and apprehension among the people, he said.

The Oommen V. Oommen committee engaged in 2013 by the State government to redraft the ESA suggested that 9,993.7 sq km be demarcated as ESA, which included 9,107 sq km of forest ESA and 886.7 sq km of non-forest ESA.

According to the first draft ESA notification of 2014, the extent of ESA in Kerala was fixed at 9,993.7 sq km. In 2017, the State started the preparation of the cadastral map with the coordination of the Forest, Revenue, Environment, Local Self-Governments departments and the Land Use Board, the Minister said.

It was later finalised through various land utilisation studies and land documents that the ESA in Kerala would only come to 8,656.46 sq km in 92 villages. This was accepted by the State Cabinet, and the State’s draft recommendation on ESA, along with the GIS map, was submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2018, the Minister pointed out.

In May 2024, the State submitted a renewed and final draft ESA recommendation to the Centre, which said the ESA in the State be fixed at 8,711.98 sq km, in 98 villages, by demarcating only forests, national wildlife parks and sanctuaries as ESA, he added.