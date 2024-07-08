Kerala Assembly | Despite tariff hike, KWA faces ₹5 loss on every kilolitre of water, says Minister for Water Resources

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) continues to face a loss of ₹5 per kilolitre of water supplied to consumers despite the latest hike in water tariffs, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said in the Assembly on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While responding to an Opposition demand for an adjournment to discuss lapses in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, Mr. Augustine said that the monthly revenues of the KWA had risen from ₹55 crore to ₹95 crore after the latest tariff hike. Despite this, the water utility continues to face a loss of ₹5 per kilolitre. It also spends ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore as operation and maintenance expenses every month, in addition to having to meet the salary and pension commitments of the employees.

Mr. Augustine underscored the need to develop new revenue sources for the KWA. Towards this end, the KWA will be exploring sources other than water supply, such as the tourism potential of KWA locations.

Meanwhile, the Opposition UDF criticised the KWA for its inability to reover arrears on water charges fom defaulters. Anoop Jacob of the UDF said the arrears had mounted to around ₹1,352 crore. This is owed by government and private consumers, and its recovery would have prevented a water tariff hike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.