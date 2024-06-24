Kerala Assembly: Congress-led UDF walks out over lack of safety for fishers at Muthalapozhi

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly on June 24 protesting against the Kerala government’s alleged failure in ensuring the safety of fish workers at Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, which has been witnessing a spate of fishing boat capsizing and deaths.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who explained the steps taken by the government till now, said that necessary measures have been initiated to find a permanent solution for the issue within one-and-a-half years.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer denied the Opposition leave for an adjournment motion to debate the issue based on the Minister’s reply, leading to the Opposition walkout.

Earlier, UDF MLAs M. Vincent, Mons Joseph, Anoop Jacob, K.K. Rema and Mani C. Kappan moved the notice for the motion in the context of the death of Victor, a fisherman from Anchuthengu, at the harbour on June 20.

The Opposition blamed the recurring accidents at Muthalapozhi on the government’s alleged failure to prevent the harbour mouth from silting up through periodic dredging. It was also accused of failing to exert pressure on Adani Ports Limited to carry out the dredging effectively, due to which the depth of the harbour has reduced to 2 metres instead of the required 6 metres.

Mr. Cherian told the Assembly that 29 deaths have happened at the harbour mouth, while 73 deaths have happened in the surrounding region so far. He called for a joint effort of the State and Union governments as well as the Opposition to address the issue.

“The State government has done everything humanly possible on this issue. The formation of sandbars, the strong waves in the region and the practice of ignoring warnings, have led to a spurt in accidents. Though the Adani Ports have removed 80% of the tetrapod debris and stones from the harbour mouth, the dredging has been delayed due to strong waves. The deadline for Adani (Ports) to complete the works was earlier extended till June 11. The government is currently mulling whether to allow a request for further extension or to take up dredging on its own,” he said.

Mr. Cherian said that a proposal for a ₹164-crore project, with 40% funding from the Kerala government, has been submitted to the Union government, which has agreed in principle but has asked for further study reports. The tender is expected to be floated within two months and works completed within one-and-a-half years, he said.

‘Death toll mounting’

Mr. Vincent said that though the government has been convening meetings and conducting studies over the issue, no concrete action has happened, while the death toll has continued to mount, leaving several families in distress. Their survivors had no choice but to put out to sea again, knowing their chance of making a safe landfall was slim.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the government of being “hand in glove” with Adani Ports for its “lack of action” against the company despite repeated deadline violations.