Kerala Assembly congratulates Team India on T20 World Cup victory

Published - July 01, 2024 06:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Kerala Assembly on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its T20 World Cup win and said the victory was an inspiration to coming generations.

India on Saturday ended its 11-year wait for a global trophy, defeating South Africa by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup at Bridgetown in Barbados.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the team and said Indian cricket has the ability to unite the nation.

He said Team India’s unwavering approach in the face of adversity led to the victory.

“Even though our favourite Sanju Samson didn’t get a chance to play, his presence in the team makes our State proud. Indian cricket has the power to unite the nation. We wish to achieve similar achievements in other sports as well,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the victory of Team India was an inspiration to everyone.

“The comeback in the final match was a brilliant symbol of our fighting spirit. It is a success that will inspire generations to come,” he said.

It was India’s second T20 World Cup victory after they won it in 2007 under M.S. Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

