Kerala Assembly: CM, Opposition spar over campus violence as House adjourned for the day amid protests

The Kerala Assembly on July 4 witnessed a fierce debate between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition which accused the former of extending political patronage to Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members allegedly involved in campus violence across the State.

The House was adjourned for the day amid protests by the Opposition against Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s decision to deny leave for an adjournment motion to debate an incident where a Kerala Students Union (KSU) leader was reportedly assaulted by SFI activists at Kerala University’s Karyavattom campus a day ago.

The adjournment motion, spearheaded by UDF legislators M. Vincent, N.A. Nellikkunnu, Mons Joseph, Mani C. Kappan and K.K. Rema, put the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on the defensive. It provided the Opposition an opportunity to renew allegations of ‘torture rooms’ linked to SFI, echoing charges raised a few months ago following the death of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) student Sidharthan J.S., who purportedly killed himself after being subjected to ragging.

Mr. Vincent accused SFI activists of assaulting him and fellow Congress legislator Chandy Oommen, and also accused police officers of standing idly by during the incident outside the Sreekaryam police station. “The high-handed approach of SFI has instil a sense of fear across campuses, prompting several students to pursue higher education elsewhere,” he added.

CM defends SFI and police

The Chief Minister, however, defended both the CPI(M)’s student outfit and the police, commending the latter for “impartially” managing the tense situation. Four cases have been registered by the Sreekaryam police, and one by the Medical College police in Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with the controversy, he said.

Mr. Vijayan, who urged universities and political parties to work together to curb campus violence, recounted past instances of aggression towards SFI members by KSU. He also delved into the destruction of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait at Congress leader’s Rahul Gandhi office in Wayanad, purportedly by KSU workers, and the attack on AKG Centre allegedly by Youth Congress activists.

The Chief Minister’s remarks provoked strong reactions from the Opposition, which accused Mr. Vijayan of condoning violence, paving way for an intense verbal sparring between him and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

The Congress leader listed a number of incidents, including the alleged attack on Youth Congress protesters by SFI activists during the Navakerala Sadas, to which the Chief Minister maintained that he viewed the act as a “rescue act” and would continue to do so in the future. The stance, Mr. Satheesan remarked, would prove to become the LDF’s undoing as seen during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Satheesan also flagged repeated attacks on activists of the CPI-feeder organisation, the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), as he pointed at CPI legislators who, notably, remained passive spectators throughout the debate. The alleged attacks of college principals, including the one that unfolded at a self-financing college at Koyilandy in Kozhikode recently, were also highlighted.

UDF MLAs trooped to the well of the House after Mr. Satheesan’s walkout speech was interrupted several times by LDF legislators. As the Opposition shouted slogans in front of the Speaker’s dais, the House quickly completed the rest of the business scheduled for the day.

