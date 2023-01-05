Kerala Assembly book fete: CM to present award to writer T. Padmanabhan

January 05, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present an award in connection with the Kerala Assembly International Book Festival to writer T. Padmanabhan for his comprehensive contribution to Malayalam literature at the inauguration of the book fair on January 9.

The book fete is being organised in connection with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the centenary celebrations of the Assembly library. The award comprises ₹1 lakh and a citation.

A jury chaired by writers Asokan Charuvil and George Onakkoor, and Assembly secretary A.M. Basheer among the members selected Mr. Padmanabhan for the award.