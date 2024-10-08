Kerala Assembly adopts resolution censuring four Opposition MLAs for ‘disorderly conduct’

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) adopted a resolution censuring four Opposition legislators for “disorderly conduct that lowered the prestige of the House and infringed on the special privileges of the Speaker.”

Moving the resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh accused United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators Mathew Kuzhalnadan, I.C. Balakrishnan, Anwar Sadat and Sajeev Joseph of trespassing on Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s dais, moving menacingly towards his seat and grappling with the Watch and Ward who shielded the Chair on Monday.

Mr. Rajesh also charged the Opposition with holding banners and placards aloft, blocking the Speaker’s view of the floor.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the Chair of aggravating the situation by ignoring the Opposition’s protest in the well and proceeding with the day’s affairs as if it were business as usual.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Shamseer had thrown legislative precedence to the wind by “forsaking the path of negotiation and consensus.”

“Usually, when the Opposition protests in the well, the Speaker summons the floor leaders to his chamber to ensure the Assembly’s smooth conduct. It did not happen on Monday. Instead, the Speaker chose the path of confrontation”, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said it was not the first time in the House that the Opposition protested with banners and placards or besieged the Speaker’s dais.

Right to protest: Satheesan

He said the Opposition reserved the right to protest against the Speaker if the Chair acted unfairly or politically partisanly.

Mr. Satheesan questioned whether the government’s censure motion against Opposition legislators was a pretext for the Treasury benches to cut short the Assembly session to dodge discomfiting discussions.

Resolution is reasonable: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that in 2011, Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy moved a resolution in the Assembly suspending the then Opposition legislators James Mathew and T.R. Rajesh.

He said the government’s resolution reprimanding the four Opposition legislators for unruly behaviour was reasonable, “given the UDF’s precedence in Assembly matters.”

Mr. Vijayan said Mr. Satheesan assumed that the Opposition possessed an inalienable right to disparage the Speaker. He said the UDF broke the guard rails of parliamentary conduct by infringing on the Speaker’s dais and rushing towards his seat.

“The Opposition had crossed a line. Mr. Satheesan should ensure that the Opposition benches conduct themselves like lawmakers instead of blaming the Speaker for everything”, he said.

The House adopted the government motion by voice vote.

Adjournment debate

Mr. Vijayan also agreed to an adjournment debate on the UDF’s motion that M.R. Ajith Kumar, formerly Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, had secretly parleyed with the top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership.

He accused the UDF of “shying away” from an adjournment debate on the controversy surrounding the Chief Minister’s interview with a national daily in New Delhi.

The Opposition had accused Mr. Vijayan of disparaging the people of Malappuram by linking the region to gold smuggling, hawala racketeering and lawlessness.

“If the UDF did not repeat what happened in the Assembly on Monday, we can hold the adjournment debate,” he said.

Mr. Shamseer ruled that the Assembly would debate the UDF’s adjournment notice from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.