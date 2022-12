December 13, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die after seven days of sitting on Tuesday.

The House passed 17 Bills and sent the Kerala Cooperative Society (Third Amendment) Bill to the Select Committee.

The session also saw the elevation of three women legislators to the panel of chairpersons. No private member’s Bill came up for the Assembly’s consideration.