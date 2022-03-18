Kerala Assembly adjourns sine die

Balagopal introduces Finance Bill

The fourth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly ended on Friday after passing the vote on account. The Assembly adjourned sine die after meeting for 11 days. The passing of the vote on account enables the State government to draw money to meet the expenses for the coming four months.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal also introduced the Finance Bill on Friday. The motions for calling attention and submissions stood cancelled on the day amid protests by the Opposition UDF in connection with the SilverLine project.

The fourth session was held in two parts; from February 18 to February 24, and from March 11 to March 18. The session began on February 18 with the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address was held from February 22 to February 24.

The Finance Minister presented the State Budget for the 2022-23 financial year on March 11. The House witnessed the general discussion on the Budget on March 14, 15 and 16.

On March 14, the Assembly discussed the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project after a motion was moved to discuss the project by adjourning the day's business. On March 16, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

The Assembly passed the Kerala Appropriation Bill, the final supplementary demands for grants in the budget for 2021-22 and the demands for excess grants for the financial years from 2011-12 to 2015-16 on March 17.

International book fest

The Kerala Assembly will bring out a translation of the Constituent Assembly Debates as part of the 75th anniversary of Independence. This is being carried out with the help of the State Law Department. The Assembly also plans to organise an international book fest to mark the centenary year of the its library. Steps have also been taken to tear down the 'Pamba' block at the MLA Hostel campus and construct a new building.