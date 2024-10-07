Kerala Assembly adjourned after tense stand-off between Opposition and ruling front

Speaker A.N. Shamseer adjourned the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday (October 7, 2024) following a tense stand-off between the Treasury and the Opposition benches.

A verbal duel between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan marked the day’s tumultuous proceedings.

The main point of contention emerged when Mr. Satheesan accused Mr. Shamseer of arbitrarily striking down 49 written questions, many of which required answers from Mr. Vijayan, at the government’s behest.

Mr. Vijayan accused Mr. Satheesan of disparaging the Chair and questioning the Speaker’s integrity. He accused Mr. Satheesan of “immaturity and disrespect” for the cCnstitutional nature of the latter’s office.

Mr. Satheesan retorted that he prayed daily “not to become corrupt like the Chief Minister.”

Apparently provoked, Mr. Vijayan countered that there was no comparison “between Vijayan and Satheesan.”

“The UDF (United Democratic Front) has relentlessly campaigned to tarnish me and, through me, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the (Kerala) government. However, the Opposition’s devices and designs would not pass muster with voters”, he said.

War of words

The war of words, which often bordered on the personal, unfolded against the raucous backdrop of shouted challenges and dares from either side of the aisle.

At one point, Opposition lawmakers besieged the Speaker’s podium, prompting the Assembly’s Watch and Ward to throw a security ring around Mr. Shamseer.

The Watch and Ward personnel also grappled with UDF members who attempted to mount the Speaker’s dais and tried to move towards Mr. Shamseer’s seat.

Adjournment debate

The bedlam broke out after Mr. Vijayan agreed to an adjournment debate on the Opposition’s accusation that he had allegedly promoted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) narrative calibrated to other the people of Malappuram district as economic offenders and anti-nationals through the national media.

Earlier, Congress legislator Sunny Joseph, who moved the notice for the adjournment motion, alleged that Mr. Vijayan had depicted Malapuram as the hive of economic offenders and financers of anti-national activities in an interview. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had denied the charge.

Mr. Vijayan said the government wanted to clear the air and expose the UDF’s “malicious misinformation campaign.”

The Opposition lawmakers trooped out of the House. They demonstrated at the Assembly gates, raising a banner accusing Mr. Vijayan of promoting RSS’ divisive “script” about Malappuram district.

IUML charge

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, said the UDF would not rest the matter. “The government has caused deep hurt by depicting a people and a region as economic offenders and fifth columnists. We will raise the matter repeatedly in the Assembly and outside till the government recants and tenders a public apology”, he said.

LDF stance

Later, addressing a joint press conference, Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Law Minister P. Rajeeve accused the UDF of shying away from debating the “lie” about Mr. Vijayan denigrating the people of Malappuram by linking them to gold smuggling and hawala racketeering.