Kerala Assembly: Additional measures planned to enhance security in treasury transactions, says Finance Minister

The Kerala government will immediately put in place a slew of measures to guarantee security and transparency in treasury transactions, Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on July 1.

Under this proposal, e-KYC will be made compulsory for all accounts, Mr. Balagopal said, replying to questions in the Kerala Assembly.

Accounts lying dormant for more than six months will be temporarily frozen. Depositors will be issued new cheque books only when the old one has three cheque leaves left in it. When the pension is discontinued, the Pensioners’ Treasury Savings Bank Account will be frozen automatically, he said.

Legislators raised the matter in the Assembly against the backdrop of the embezzlement at the Kazhakuttam sub-treasury where some employees were found to have stolen money using fake cheques from accounts.

Mr. Balagopal said inspections will be carried out in treasuries, sub-treasuries across Kerala as part of plugging loopholes in the treasury system and improving the safety features. Mr. Balagopal said the inspections will be completed within two months.

Over the years, similar ‘fake cheque’ incidents were detected in various sub-treasuries across the State. While such incidents are indeed rare, the government initiated stern action against the culprits and recovered the money from them, he said. Employees who were directly involved in such incidents were arrested and dismissed from service, the Minister said.

The Kerala Treasuries is special in that, apart from the normal treasury operations, it offers Savings Bank (SB) operations and Fixed Deposits under a covenant solemnised when Travancore acceded to the Indian Union.

In June, the Kazhakuttam police had registered two cases in connection with the suspected embezzlement of ₹15 lakh, allegedly by office employees using fake cheques, from four accounts, including that of deceased pensioners.

Following the incident, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 16 demanding State-wide inspections in treasuries and sub-treasuries. Inspections were essential to restore the credibility of the treasury system and to ascertain whether similar crimes have been committed elsewhere, Mr. Satheesan had said.

