Kerala Assembly: 92% land acquired for Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel road project, says Minister Riyas

Proposed four-lane tunnel road project on Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi route is an alternative for busy Thamarassery ghat road that connects Kozhikode and Wayanad districts

Published - June 19, 2024 03:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Legislative Assembly building

Kerala Legislative Assembly building | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

As much as 92% of the required land has been acquired for the proposed four-lane tunnel road project on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi route, an alternative for the busy Thamarassery ghat road that connects Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas told the Kerala Assembly on June 19.

In Wayanad district, 100% of the required land has been acquired, while in Kozhikode district, 9.3 hectares of the required 11.16 hectares have been acquired. The Bengaluru regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has accorded the stage-1 forest clearance for 17.263 hectares of forest land to be utilised for the project. A 12 month-long environmental impact assessment (EIA) study was completed in March 2023, while the State Environmental Appraisal Committee inspected the tunnel site in May 2024.

The Kerala government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Konkan Rail Corporation Limited. The tender has been issued in two packages, with the first package for ₹193.12 crore and the second one for ₹1,643-crore. The scrutiny of the technical bids are ongoing. The financial bid is expected to be completed by June-end. The project is expected to be completed in four years.

