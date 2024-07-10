ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Assembly: 5,067 SC/ST graduates appointed in govt departments under TRACE programme, says Minister

Published - July 10, 2024 03:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

O.R. Kelu says through the two-year programme, those chosen can gain experience in various departments related to their field of learning

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes O.R. Kelu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 5,067 persons from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) categories have been appointed for a period of two years in various departments under the Training for Career Excellence (TRACE) programme of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe Development department, Minister for the department O.R. Kelu told the Kerala Assembly on July 10. The graduates chosen for the programme will receive an honorarium for this period.

Out of this, 500 engineering graduates were appointed as accredited employees, with 300 of them from the SC category. In the nursing-paramedical sector, 1,048 persons were appointed, while 114 MSW degree holders were appointed as social workers. In addition, 2,398 persons were appointed as promoters.

Mr. Kelu said that through the two-year programme, persons from SC/ST communities who have graduated in various disciplines can gain experience in various departments related to their field of learning, which would enable them in securing jobs in the government or private sector after the completion of the internship period.

