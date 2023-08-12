HamberMenu
Kerala Arts and Crafts Village brings out gift boxes for Onam

August 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, a responsible tourism project under Kerala Tourism, is launching its ‘Gift A Tradition’ Onam gift boxes to support handloom weavers and people with Down’s syndrome.

The gift boxes contain the State’s handloom Onakkodi (dhothi gifted during Onam) and handloom dress materials that showcase its rich heritage.

This year, as a special support to a few young people with Down’s syndrome, the crafts village has included a garland made by them in each gift box.

The gift ordered from anywhere in the world will reach the addressee anywhere in India on the Onam days with a personal message. This has been ensured through an agreement with India Post. The Union Ministry of Textiles and the Responsible Tourism Mission are collaborating with the initiative. One can also purchase and get the gift delivered to own address.

The gift boxes can be selected and ordered through the craft village’s website www.kacvkovalam.org before August 24. Payment can also be made through the site itself. There are two gift boxes in the premium category and three in the other, ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹25,000.

