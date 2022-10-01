Kerala Archaeological department proposes a museum at Tipu’s fort in Kozhikode

Master plan for conservation and restoration of historical remnants recovered from the area sought

The Archaeological department in Kerala has sought to set up a museum at the site of the Tipu Sultan’s fort at Feroke in Kozhikode district and a master plan for the conservation and restoration of the historical remnants recovered from the area.

A report prepared by the department suggested in-depth studies at the fort, a testament to the Mysore kingdom’s invasion of Kerala in late 18th century. The third level of excavation works taken up by the department concluded on September 30.

The report said the unfinished fort and the land on which it is located should be brought completely under the control of the department. A museum should be set up at the bungalow built by the Basel Mission on the premises.

Archaeological finds from the fort and the history of the Mysore conquest of Malabar can be displayed here. Comprehensive structural conservation and chemical conservation of the remaining structures should be taken up. A master plan for the restoration of the ruins and unscientifically conserved structure should be prepared, it said.

The department also sought extensive scientific excavation and exploration works for which license of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would be required. “It is believed that there are tunnels and other structural remnants in the vicinity that are associated with the fort. The area around the fort for a distance of 10 km should be explored,” the report pointed out.

Officials believe that preserving and handing over the historical monument for posterity is an imperative mission. Researchers and students should be able to visit and study the monument. The fort must also have great tourism potential. Steps should be taken to make this fort a centre of heritage tourism, the report added.