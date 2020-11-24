Kerala, A.P. show flat case graph

Doubling time for cases in Kerala rises by 10 days; Karnataka positivity at 1.58%

Kerala reported a slight drop in test positivity rate for COVID-19 on Tuesday, at 9.04%, and added 5,420 new cases of infection. The State tested 59,983 samples.

Total new cases – 37,609 – registered between Nov 15-21, was lower than the previous week (Nov 8-14), which was 40,592.

The case doubling time rose from 59 (Nov 8-14) to 69 days during Nov 15-21.

The State added 24 deaths to the COVID toll on Tuesday. Seven deaths were reported from Alappuzha, four from Thiruvananthapuram, three from Thrissur, two each from Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kollam and one each from Malappuram and Kannur.

Malappuram district reported 852 cases, Ernakulam 570, Thrissur 556, Kozhikode 541, Kollam 462, Kottayam 461, Palakkad 453, Alappuzha 390, Thiruvananthapuram 350, Kannur 264, Pathanamthitta 197, Idukki 122, Wayanad 103 and Kasaragod 99 cases.

Telangana added 921 cases on Monday from 42,740 samples. Four more COVID-19 patients died.

The 921 cases included 146 from Greater Hyderabad, 81 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 71 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 61 from Rangareddy, 50 from Jagtial districts. The lowest of four were in Narayanpet and five in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,085 new cases from 65,101 samples, and 10 deaths. The daily positivity rate was 1.67% and overall positivity of 97.27 lakh samples 8.88%, the Health Department said.

Krishna reported two new deaths, the highest. Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhpatnam reported one death each.

Krishna district also had maximum new infections at 224 followed by Chittoor (142), West Godavari (138), Guntur (126) and East Godavari (116).

Karnataka reported 1,870 new cases from Monday’s samples. With 17 deaths, the toll also rose. Test positivity rate for the day stood at 1.58%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.91%.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)