Kerala announces seven Centres of Excellence for advanced research

The Kerala government has granted administrative sanction for launching seven Centres of Excellence, each focussing on specific areas of advanced research and training, to function as autonomous institutions. These will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by top-tier faculty members, researchers and students.

The Centre of Excellence for Teaching, Learning and Training, tentatively planned to be established at Calicut University, will focus on improving the quality of education through continuous teacher training, curriculum design, and technology-enabled pedagogical methods. It will also conduct research to aid policy-making in higher education and provide leadership training for educators and students.

The Kerala Institute for Science, Technology and Innovation, which will likely come up at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), will explore advanced scientific fields such as sustainable fuels, waste management, nanotechnology, advanced materials, systems biology, big data analytics, robotics and energy engineering. It aims at fostering global collaboration and contributing significantly to scientific knowledge.

The Kerala Institute of Advanced Studies (KIAS) that will be developed in Munnar will focus on in-depth research into Kerala’s history, culture and socio-economic issues. Modelled after institutions such as the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla, the KIAS will contribute to a nuanced understanding of the State’s societal dynamics.

The Kerala Network of Research-Support in Higher Education, proposed for Kerala University, will augment research infrastructure across the State by providing centralised support for research activities. It will set up two Central Instrumentation Laboratories and a Centre for Academic Computing Facilities to boost research capabilities and facilitate industry-academia collaborations.

The Centre for Indigenous People’s Education, which will be based in Chethalayam, Wayanad, will address the educational needs of indigenous communities, particularly focussing on Scheduled Tribe students. It will work towards improving access and support for these students and will integrate indigenous perspectives into its curriculum and activities.

The Kerala Institute for Gender Equality, expected to be situated at Kannur University, will focus on advancing interdisciplinary research in gender studies. It will work to integrate gender perspectives into policy-making, address gender inequalities, and share research outcomes with institutions and partners across the country.

The Kerala Language Network will promote the study of various languages, including Malayalam, and highlight regional cultures. The centre, which could come up either at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University or the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, will also offer extensive language training and contribute to the development of Malayalam as a language of knowledge.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said an allocation of ₹11.4 crore had been made to operationalise the centres this year. Core academic teams comprising a maximum of five members, in addition to the Director, would be constituted at each centre. Governing bodies that would include members from the State government, State Higher Education Council, universities, research institutes and industry bodies would also be formed to oversee their functioning, she said.