Kerala and Vietnam to firm up ties, says CM

To open up chances in farm sector

Kerala aims to strengthen industrial and commercial cooperation with Vietnam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He met a delegation from the southeast Asian country led by its Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau, on Monday.

Workshop

Mr. Vijayan, who addressed a workshop on Vietnam-Kerala cooperation here, said the proposed collaboration would open up ample opportunities in the farm and fisheries sectors. Kerala could learn valuable lessons from Vietnam in both sectors, he said.

Vietnam had developed good practices and high productivity in the cultivation of crops such as paddy, pepper, rubber, and cashew. The country also maintained excellence in seafood processing and value-addition. In return, Kerala could offer good support to the country in higher education, professional training, information technology and online education, he said.

Ample opportunities of cooperation existed for Vietnam and Kerala, Mr. Chau said.

Joint working groups

The formation of joint working groups would set the stage of cooperation between the two regions in agriculture and fisheries, the Ambassador said. Vietnam could also make use of Kerala’s progress in education and culture, he said.

Exchange of climate resilient paddy varieties, integrated farming techniques, technologies in value-addition, and high-yield rubber varieties were possible through this collaboration, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Planning Board vice chairman V.K. Ramachandran, Officer on Special Duty (Foreign Affairs) Venu Rajamony, and the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, K.M. Abraham, attended the workshop.

The delegation also called on Health Minister Veena George after visiting the family health centre at Amachal and a COVID-19 frontline treatment centre.