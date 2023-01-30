Kerala among States having highest number of colleges in country

January 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala ranks among the highest in terms of the number of colleges and college density in the country, according to the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21.

In a reflection of its high social indicators, the State has also recorded the highest gap between female enrolment and male enrolment in the country.

The survey, the findings of which were released by the Ministry of Education on Sunday, ranks Kerala 10th for the highest number of colleges (1,448).

It has a college density (number of colleges per lakh eligible population in the 18-23 age group) of 50 to be ranked joint-third with Himachal Pradesh after Karnataka (62) and Telangana (53), while the national average is 31.

The State also has a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 43.2%, the sixth highest in the country among States and Union Territories. Notably, it is much higher than the national average of 27.3%. The GER among Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) students is 33.7% and 29.1% respectively.

Going by the enrolment statistics, there were 13,64,536 students pursuing higher education at various levels including PhD, MPhil, postgraduate, undergraduate, PG diploma, diploma, certificate and integrated courses during the survey. These included 8,04,911 females and 5,59,625 males to record a Gender Parity Index of 1.52, the highest among States. (The UTs of Lakshadweep, Ladakh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu recorded higher indices.)

While 10,05,737 students pursued education in the regular mode, 3,58,799 others opted for distance education courses. There were 266 foreign students, including 154 males and 112 females. Among them, 147 pursued undergraduate courses, 88 postgraduate courses, and 29 PhD degrees.

There were 61,080 teachers, including 5,103 professors, 5,595 associate professors and 42,962 assistant professors in the higher education sector during the survey period. The pupil-teacher ratio stood at 22 (including regular and distance modes). As many as 1,73,405 students resided in 2,223 hostels spread across the State.