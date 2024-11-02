Kerala aims to achieve 100% ration card mustering using mobile app and iris scanners

Kerala is set to become the first State in the country to conduct mustering of ration card holders through a mobile application, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

At a press conference here on Saturday, the Minister announced that the government aims to complete the mustering of all Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries by November 30 by utilising the newly developed Mera KYC mobile application, designed by the National Informatics Centre, and iris scanners.

Currently, approximately 84% of ration card mustering has been completed in Kerala. Out of 19,84,134 AAY card holders, 16,75,686 (84.45%) have successfully completed the process. Moreover, 1,12,73,363 out of 1,33,92,566 (84.18%) PHH card holders have also updated their e-KYC details.

Although the mustering process faced delays initially, the State ranks third in the country for the number of priority ration card holders who have completed mustering, Mr. Anil pointed out.

The current mustering process, originally scheduled to conclude on November 5, will be extended to ensure complete coverage of the exercise. Iris scanners will be utilised at camps to enable bedridden patients, children and those unable to provide fingerprints at e-POS terminals from November 6. Currently, 242 iris scanners have been made available for the process.

The Mera KYC mobile application, approved by Unique Identification Authority of India, is expected to be functional by November 11 to enable beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC updation by downloading it from the Google Play Store. The Food and Civil Supplies department is currently testing the application prior to its mass usage.