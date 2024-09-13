Kerala aiming for job creation, infrastructure development in sports sector, says Sports Minister

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman emphasised the State government’s commitment to expanding job opportunities and enhancing infrastructure in the sports sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of a playground construction at the Kuttikol Government High School on (September 12) Thursday, the Minister outlined various initiatives aimed at fostering employment and development within the sports ecosystem.

The Minister highlighted that local self-government bodies were allocating up to 3% of their funds for sports activities, a move intended to strengthen sports programs at grassroot level. He emphasised the success of football and cricket Leagues in the State, pointing out that college competitions were now held on a league basis, opening new avenues for youth engagement and career opportunities in sports.

“With the rise in employment opportunities in the sports sector, both domestically and internationally, it is crucial that Kerala strengthens its sports infrastructure and resources,” said the Minister. He also mentioned that Calicut University colleges were introducing new courses in sports-related fields such as sports engineering, MBA, and sports science.

The playground at the Kuttikol Government High School will be constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore, with ₹50 lakh coming from MLA C.H. Kunhambu’s asset development fund and an additional ₹50 lakh sanctioned by the Sports Council. Mr. Kunhambu presided over the inauguration ceremony.

