Kerala aided school appointments: first vacancy for differently abled candidate

November 25, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education department has issued a circular setting aside the first vacancy in aided school appointments in the State for the differently abled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first vacancy in aided schools has to be set aside for differently abled candidate taking into account 3% of the vacancies that arose from February 7, 1996, to April 18, 2017, and 4% of the vacancies that arose from April 19, 2017.

The direction comes in the circular issued in connection with implementing the Kerala High Court order on reservation for the differently abled in aided school appointments.

Lack of clarity had been alleged in the department’s order on implementing the court order. This had affected sanctions for other appointments in aided schools too. It is against this backdrop that the Director of General Education has issued the circular.

Vacancies for reservation for the differently abled have to be categorised into primary, secondary, higher secondary (senior), higher secondary (junior), vocational higher secondary (senior), vocational higher secondary junior, and non-teaching.

Appointments made from February 7, 1996, till date in each category should be examined and the vacancies that should have been filled with the differently abled calculated. School managers must upload the details of vacancies and affidavits on the Samanwaya portal. When calculating the vacancies, new appointments made from February 7, 1996, should be considered.

Steps to be taken by managers for appointments as per reservation for the differently abled are mentioned in the circular.

Appointment to the posts reserved for the differently abled should be from the list provided by employment officers. If candidates are not available, managers will have to place advertisements on presentation of non-availability certificate. If eligible candidates are still not found, managers can make appointments as per the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.