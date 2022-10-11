Kerala Agriculture University incubation centre hits a century

Started in 2017, the centre will host its 100th training programme on October 13

In 2017 when the first training programme began at the agriculture business incubation centre of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) for budding entrepreneurs, it was not thought that the programme would hit a milestone so quickly. On October 13, the farm business incubation centre will celebrate a “century” by hosting the 100th training programme. The centre was established under the Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (Raftar) with support from the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The training programme was launched “to hasten the process of agri-business promotion and cater to the needs of entrepreneurs by providing incubation support and enabling hassle-free modalities,” said the programme announcement when the incubation centre was launched.

25 per programme

“We usually train around 25 people per programme,” said a senior scientist associated with the incubation centre. By that account, around 2,500 people have been trained at the centre. To make the 100th training programme more appropriate, it will be on coconut processing and value addition. An announcement inviting participants for the training programme has elicited good response and the programme “is expected to come out with ideas for several new products,” said the scientist. These ideas include innovation to increase the shelf life of coconut milk, ideas for making neera and toddy powders, and making squash from coconut water with a dash of hibiscus and coconut-based pasta.

The scientist said that the training programmes were of various durations. Some of them last one to two days. There were also 10-day programmes, depending on requirement and demand from participants.

Exhibition

An exhibition of products will be on at the Veterinary College Grounds, Mannuthy, between October 25 and 28.

Hands-on training facilities, development of women-friendly small-scale processing tools, and entrepreneurship development in processing jack fruit, rice and banana have stood out as major contributions of the centre. The development of a process protocol for vacuum-fried fruits and vegetables with substantial reduction in oil uptake and development of protocol for retort pouch packaging for locally popular food items such as Ramassery idli and ‘chakka varatty’ have enhanced the reputation of the centre.