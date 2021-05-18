KeralaThrissur 18 May 2021 12:06 IST
Kerala Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar in hospital
He was under undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment
Kerala’s Agriculture Minister (incumbent) V.S. Sunil Kumar has been admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital following severe cough.
Mr. Sunil Kumar, who was tested positive for COVID-19 twice earlier, was admitted to the hospital on Monday night. He was undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment.
