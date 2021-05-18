Kerala Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar in hospital

Kerala Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar

Thrissur

18 May 2021 12:06 IST

He was under undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment

Kerala’s Agriculture Minister (incumbent) V.S. Sunil Kumar has been admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital following severe cough.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, who was tested positive for COVID-19 twice earlier, was admitted to the hospital on Monday night. He was undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment.

