Kerala agriculture department says no to plastic grow bags

For its schemes, department wants plastic bags to be replaced with environment-friendly alternatives like pots of clay or coir pith and recyclable high-density polyethylene containers

Tiki Rajwi THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 25, 2022 17:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Treading the eco-friendly path, the State Agriculture Department has decided to stop using the plastic grow bags that have become a familiar sight in vegetable gardens and rooftop farms across the State.

The use of the non-biodegradable bags for agricultural purposes causes significant harm to the environment and their use should be discouraged, the department noted in a circular issued to its offices and the State Soil Survey and Soil Conservation Department.

Plastic grow bags should no longer be used in schemes implemented by the State Agriculture Department, the circular added. The department has instead asked its offices to make sure that the grow bags are replaced with environment-friendly alternatives like pots made from clay or coir pith and high-density polyethylene containers that last longer and can be recycled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another factor that has prompted the Agriculture Department to stop the use of these bags is the ban on single-use plastics which came into effect on July 1 this year.

Household farming

Grow bags had become a familiar sight across the State following the roll-out of food security schemes such as 'Subhiksha Keralam' to encourage vegetable farming at the household level. In the latest such initiative, the department had announced plans to kick off farming in one lakh locations in connection with the Farmer Day celebrations on Chingam 1, the Malayalam new year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The department is laying stress on bio-recycling as part of a broader strategy to revamp the State's farm sector with aim of guaranteeing sustainability and food security through eco-friendly methods.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app