Kerala

Kerala Agricultural University to support first-time farmers

1,500 kg seeds, 2 lakh seedlings sold from outlets in 2 months

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has devised means to reach out to its diverse clientele, many of them first-time farmers, even during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period.

Its research farms and labs continue to work with minimum staff, and following social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols during the lockdown, KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu said.

Thus, it could meet the demand of the public for planting materials and input requirements. The sales at KAU outlets that operated on restricted schedules indicate a boom in homestead farming of vegetables in the State. Around 1,500 kg seeds and over 2 lakh seedlings were sold during the two-month period, he noted.

The trend was also reflected in the high demand for bio-inputs, lure traps, and vermicompost, which recorded a sale of over 150 tonnes. This was in addition to the usual demand from seasoned farmers for seeds and planting materials of paddy, coconut seedlings, tissue culture Banana, pepper, nutmeg etc.

To support new farmers, KAU has released online videos on vegetable cultivation at kitchen gardens. These were well received by Kudumbashree members and residents’ associations, according to Jiju P. Alex, Director of Extension.

Helplines

Round-the-clock helplines are being operated through Krishi Vigyan Kendras and research stations in all districts. Crop advisories on major crops were released through media and posted on WhatsApp groups. Experts have been giving guidance to farmers on online participatory discussion forums like Facebook Live.

Horticulture Therapy, a five-day online training programme, was inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunilkumar through a Zoom meeting. Online certificate and MOOC courses were conducted for the farmers and the public. Counselling sessions were conducted on behalf of the university on parenting children with special needs through horticultural therapy.

Weather alerts are continued as biweekly Agro-meteorological bulletins disseminated through Kisan portal, and AIR.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:39:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-agricultural-university-to-support-first-time-farmers/article31609446.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY