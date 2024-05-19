Kerala Agricultural University to launch 20 new courses in 2024-25 academic year

The Kerala Agricultural University will offer 20 new courses in the 2024-25 academic year.

The new courses will be offered by the faculties of Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering and Technology, and Forestry. The new courses are aimed at promoting research and studies as per the changing trends in the field. PhD, masters, integrated PG, PG diploma, and diploma courses will start in various colleges under the university.

Interested candidates may apply through the website admissions.kau.in. The last date for submitting applications is June 11, 2024. For more details, call: 91-487-2438143, 91-487-2438139.

The courses

PhD in Animal Sciences and Applied Microbiology is on offer.

The new masters programmes are MSc Wildlife Management, MSc Development Economics, MSc Environmental Science, MTech Renewable Energy Engineering, MSc Ocean and Atmospheric Science, MSc Climate Science, and Master of Library and Information Science.

The integrated PG programmes on offer are BSc-MSc (Integrated) Biology and BSc-MSc (Integrated) Microbiology.

The new PG diploma courses on offer are in Nutrition and Dietetics; Bioinformatics; Food Industry Management and Quality Control; High-tech Horticulture; Agricultural Extension Management; Scientific Weed Management; and Integrated Farm Management. Diploma courses in Retail Management and Agricultural Mechanisation are on offer.

