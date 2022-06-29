Kerala Agricultural University student bags dual degree candidature at Australian university

Research on agronomic interventions in sorghum varieties

Swathy A.H, a doctoral student of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), has been awarded the Western Sydney University (WSU) dual degree candidature with a scholarship of $30,000 per year for four years.

A student of the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, she has already completed three semesters at the KAU and will be attending the rest at WSU, Australia. After completion of the programme, she will be awarded doctoral degrees by both KAU and WSU.

This is in line with an agreement signed between the two universities for student exchange programmes to foster collaborative research on topics of common interest.

Ms. Swathy is doing her doctoral research on the agronomic interventions in various sorghum varieties. She will be attached to the Hawkesbury Institute of WSU for her research.

R. Chandrababu, Vice Chancellor, KAU, handed over the offer letter for admission to the WSU to Ms. Swathy in the presence of Usha C. Thomas, Professor, who is supervising her doctoral research at KAU.

Dr. Usha will also visit the Hawskesbury Institute and be with Ms. Swathy for three months during her research. “Ms. Swathy is the first student to do the dual degree programme at KAU and WSU, and we are taking steps to ensure that more students get this opportunity,” said Mr. Chandrababu.