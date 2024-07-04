GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Agricultural University programme to nurture innovative agriculture ideas

From around 300 applicants, 37 are selected based on the merit and potential of their agri-based business ideas. They will be provided a month’s training to nurture agripreneurship

Published - July 04, 2024 11:21 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST (National Institute For Interdisciplinary Science and Technology), has underscored the critical role of agri start-ups in achieving agricultural sustainability.

He was speaking after during the inauguration of the one-month ‘Agripreneurship Development Programme – Cohort VI’ at Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) on Wednesday.

In his keynote address, Dr. Anandharamakrishnan highlighted the necessity of innovation and entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector, stressing the importance of business incubators in fostering a culture of innovation and supporting start-ups.

From a pool of around 300 applicants, 37 were selected based on the merit and potential of their innovative agri-based business ideas. These participants, representing diverse agribusiness sectors such as food technology, value addition of fruits and vegetables, machinery, drones, precision farming, and IoT, come from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha.

The selection process and the programme’s objectives were detailed by Jacob John, Director of Extension at KAU, in his presidential address. The month-long training will cover critical aspects of agripreneurship, including product development, operational, marketing, and legal aspects, financial and human resource management, and the crafting of business ideas. Felicitations were offered by Sureshkumar P.K., Professor and General Council Member at KAU.

The KAU-RAFTAAR programme, with a notable history of nurturing agripreneurs, has trained 208 start-ups and disbursed ₹10.97 crore as pre-seed and seed funds. K.P. Sudheer, Professor and Principal Investigator of the KAU-RAFTAAR Agri-Business Incubator, highlighted the incubator’s achievements, including the completion of 200 entrepreneurship development trainings, benefiting over 5,000 potential farmers and entrepreneurs.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Abhishek S., Business Manager of the RAFTAAR-Agri Business Incubator at KAU, marking another significant step towards fostering innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector and reinforcing the importance of nurturing the next generation of agripreneurs.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.