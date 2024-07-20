ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Agricultural University improves rating to Grade A, secures accreditation for five-year period

Published - July 20, 2024 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB) has granted Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and its constituent colleges accreditation for a five-year period from March 11, 2024, to March 10, 2029, KAU officials said on Saturday. KAU has also improved its rating by securing an overall score of 3.14 out of 4, which is equivalent to a Grade A.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous term (2019 to 2023), the overall score had been 2.90 out of 4.00, which corresponds to Grade B.

The College of Agriculture, Ambalavayal, Wayanad, received accreditation for the first time. The accredited institutions include the Colleges of Agriculture at Vellanikkara (Thrissur), Vellayani (Thiruvananthapuram), Padannakkad (Kasaragod) and Ambalavayal, (Wayanad), the Kelappaji College of Agricultural Engineering and Food Technology, Tavanur, Malappuram; and the College of Forestry, Vellanikkara.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very happy to have improved our status to Grade A. There was some concern among the students regarding the accreditation, but we have got it back at A Grade. That shows substantial improvement in the last three years,” B. Ashok, Vice Chancellor, KAU said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, published a notification in this regard on July 12.

Accreditation was awarded to the BSc. (Hons.) Agriculture programs across all four colleges, as well as to the BSc (Hons.) Forestry, BTech Agricultural Engineering, and MBA Agribusiness Management programmes at the College of Cooperation, Banking and Management, Vellanikkara. Additionally, MSc, PhD and MTech programmes at the colleges have all received accreditation.

This achievement follows a rigorous peer review process by a team of experts led by J. S. Sandhu, former Vice-Chancellor of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University, Jobner, Rajasthan, KAU said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US